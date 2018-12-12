Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to take a the best holiday for the least money. Hosted by Frances Cook.

I'm a big believer that having your money situation sorted doesn't mean you miss out on having a life.

In fact, if you do the money thing right, it actually means you can focus more on the things that truly make you happy.

So now that summer is getting underway it's time to think about holidays.

Whether you're staying in New Zealand or going overseas, there are plenty of ways to have fun and new experiences without getting into trouble with your bank.

Or maybe you're eyeing up a New Year resolution of chucking in your job, in order to go travelling for longer.

In which case, I say go for it, and we have tips for that too.

I called up Robin Censur from Backpacker Guide NZ to talk about how all types of holiday-makers can get the best bang for their buck.

We discussed hotel types, how to wine and dine, and which destinations help stretch your dollars further.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

