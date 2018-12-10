A digger working on roadworks in Whangārei has cut a fibre optic cable leaving around 1500 customers without broadband.

The digger was working on the upgrade of the State Highway One and Tarewa Rd intersection.

Northpower Fibre public affairs manager Steve Macmillan said about 1500 customers are without ultra-fast broadband connectivity in and around Whangārei.

"Our technicians and field crews are working urgently to restore connectivity, so people will gradually come back on-line. We expect full restoration to take between four and six hours."

Advertisement

Macmillan said Northpower Fibre will continue to work with the NZTA throughout the day will be providing updates on it's website and Facebook page.

The Transport Agency's senior manager project delivery Chris Hunt said the incident happened mid-morning. The outage is affecting residential and business customers.

NZTA is working with Northpower Fibre and Whangārei District Council to identify and assist affected customers.

It apologies for the inconvenience and thanks people for their patience while the fibre optic cable is restored.