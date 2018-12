One person has died after a crash in Christchurch that resulted in emergency services finding the vehicle down the bottom of a bank.

The single-car crash was reported around 10am this morning on Dyers Rd in the suburb of Cashmere.



A body had been recovered and the death would be referred to the coroner's office.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and traffic management was in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.