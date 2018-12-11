

Whangārei hapū have rejected a plan which could settle Ngāpuhi's Treaty claims but concern remains about the final result, one member says.

Hapū have been holding hui around Northland over the past month as they vote whether or not to support the evolved Ngāpuhi mandate - a proposed plan to settle the iwi's Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Huhana Lyndon, uri no Ngā Hapū o Whangārei, said all of the Whangārei hapū had voted no at hui.

"We've had weekend after weekend of hui-a-hapū and in particular for the hapū of Whangārei there's been a desire to maintain Te Kotahitanga and moving forward together which has now been demonstrated through the fact that all the hapū of Whangārei have rejected the evolved Ngāpuhi mandate.

Advertisement

"That's a real tribute to the way with which we've moved together, worked together, and came to a resolution."

The final hapū hui were held over the weekend. Draft results put together from feedback received from each hui facilitator show that 23 hapū have said yes, 68 have voted no and 15 are pending.

Lyndon said despite this result hapū remained concerned because of the confirmation process.

She said an independent observer from Te Puni Kokiri attended each hapū hui and worked with the facilitator of the hui, at the end of each hui they both sign a report, then the independent observer sends an independent report to the Office of Treaty Settlements (OTS) and the facilitator will send outcomes; minutes; and attendance to OTS.

Lyndon said it was her understanding it then went to Te Rōpu Tūhono- which comprised Minister Andrew Little, Hone Sadler and Raniera (Sonny) Tau from Tūhoronuku, and Rudy Taylor from Te Kotahitanga, and technical advisors - for confirmation, which worried her.

"What happens if we've got a massive amount of 'kāhore' coming through and they want to pick a fight and find a technicality to get us on?

"We don't trust the process," she said.

The Northern Advocate contacted Sadler for comment but he said Te Rōpu Tūhono would not be commenting until the process was complete.

Little was also contacted but a spokeswoman said he would not be commenting until after the entire voting process.

Meanwhile, leaders of Te Uri o Hua, Takotokē, Ngāti Whakaeke, Ngāti Kura and Ngāti Tautahi - whose hapū all voted against the evolved mandate proposal over the weekend - said the result was undeniable for their hapū.

"Our people have spoken with conviction, pride in our hapū and with mana and we are all feeling really good about that" said Ted Wihongi, kaumatua and hapū kaikōrero of Te Uri o Hua.

The hapū of Te Pu o Te Wheke/ Kaikohekohe were calling a hapū hui at Kohewhata Marae on January 19 at 10am.