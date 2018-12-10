A Christchurch man has been charged in relation to the death of Shayne George Heappey and court documents reveal others may be connected.

The 50-year-old man appeared at Christchurch District Court today charged with intent to cause grievously bodily harm following the death of Heappey.

Heappey was admitted to Christchurch Hospital around 11pm on Saturday and later died of his injuries, sparking a homicide investigation by police.

The 50-year-old man made his first court appearance today and his charge sheet said he jointly offended with at least one other person.

Court documents did not have an occupation listed.

Police and forensic specialists have conducted an examination of the vehicle believed to have dropped Heappey off.

A post-mortem is to be carried out today.

The man was remanded in custody without plea to appear in court again on January 11, Stuff reported.