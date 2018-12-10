COMMENT:

You might have noted a growing amount of tension within the Labour Party between a couple of ministers. Peeni Henare, the Whānau Ora Minister, and Willie Jackson, the Associate Māori Affairs Minister.

Whānau Ora has handed $600,000 to a shareholder. That's flash talk for a group who does work for the ministry, did their work for less than they thought they would - so they pocketed the difference.

Henare doesn't like it, Jackson is fine with it. Mind you, Jackson has an old mate in the name of John Tamihere, who is part of the grouping, and Jackson himself is closely associated.

Now this sort of thing isn't new. What happens is the ministry wants a project undertaken, it sends it out for submissions, various groups that make a living doing these sort of social programmes tender, the successful one gets the contract.

Now,if they do the work to the satisfaction of the ministry, then it is no different to you or me getting the house painted. If we got a bunch of quotes, we gave the job to 'Painter A' and if they do the job well, what they made by way of profit doesn't concern us.

And that's how it is with social policy - except social policy isn't like painting a house, it's a lot less tangible than that.

How was the social programme delivered? Who benefited? How did they benefit? How was that benefit measured? Can questions be asked around the quality of a programme that allegedly can be delivered to the ministry's satisfaction - and yet still have $600,000 left over?

Was the ministry getting ripped off in the first place? Was there a genuinely competitive tender process for the job?

Doesn't the fact that there is $600,000 left over, and if the job was well done, simply mean the job cost $600,000 less than they thought?

And is $600,000 in the pockets of the likes of John Tamihere as useful as it would be, if it were put back into the next round of funding from the ministry?

Is this contracting of services more efficient, if this sort of extra money lies around at the conclusion to be pocketed? As opposed to the ministry doing the job themselves? Are there a lot of these independent service providers only because they've worked out there's easy coin to be made from a fat, inefficient ministry?

They're all good questions and they're especially good given, as always, it's our money that's being spent.

And perhaps the big picture, given we are constantly being told certain sectors of the community are hard done by, underprivileged, without food, housing, shoes, literacy, or parents, how is it at the end of it we still have hundreds of thousands floating about to be put in a pocket? And are these programmes remotely successful?