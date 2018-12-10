The teenager who killed a Countdown security guard in a one-punch assault was on bail at the time of the deadly attack.

Sydney Jayden Kokiri, 18, appeared in the High Court today before Justice Pherose Jagose and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Serbian national Goran Milosavljevic.

Milosavljevic was felled by a single punch in the Papakura Countdown store on May 2, 2018, and died early the next morning.

The security guard had approached the teen, suspicious of his behaviour, according to reports at the time.

The incident was then captured on CCTV and happened in front of a number of shoppers.

Kokiri - who was then 17 - was arrested and later charged with manslaughter.

TheHerald can now reveal that Kokiri was on bail at the time of Milosavljevic's death.

Court documents show he was facing a raft of charges including burglary, dangerous driving and failing to remain stopped for police.

Kokiri was also facing two burglary charges relating to alleged offending in December 2017.

Then on April 2 the teenager was allegedly found in the staffroom of a Supercheap Autos store and was charged with burglary.

He was remanded on bail.

He failed to appear in court on April 26 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 29 he was charged with dangerous driving and failing to remain stopped for as long as was necessary for a police officer to obtain his details.

He was also charged with driving while forbidden.

When he appeared in court on April 30 he said he had not attended days earlier as he had been at hospital with his mother.

Again, when he appeared in court on April 30, he was remanded on bail.

Just days later he attacked Milosavljevic.

After Milosavljevic died Kokiri was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and he appeared in the Papakura District Court.

However, once the manslaughter charge was laid he was transferred to the High Court.

He was initially granted name suppression, but that lapsed as his case progressed.

All of Kokiri's District Court matters have been dealt with.

He will appear for sentence in the High Court for the manslaughter next year.

-Additional reporting Chelsea Boyle