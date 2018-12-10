A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Serbian national Goran Milosavljevic.

Sydney Jayden Kokiri, 18, appeared in the High Court today before Justice Pheroze Jagose and admitted causing the security guard's death.

Milosavljevic was felled by a single punch in the Papakura Countdown store on May 2, 2018, and died early the next morning.

The security guard had approached the teen, suspicious of his behaviour, according to reports at the time.

The incident was then captured on CCTV and happened in front of a number of shoppers.

Kokiri was arrested and later charged with manslaughter.

After Milosavljevic died, Countdown managing director Dave Chambers said his colleagues were "deeply saddened by this tragic loss".

"No New Zealander should go to work and not expect to return home to their loved ones," he said.

"Our focus right now is to support the family and our team in whatever way we can.

"We've also made as much information and footage as we have available to the police and will continue to cooperate with their investigation."

Milosavljevic moved to New Zealand in 2009 and had been working for Countdown Papakura for eight months.

Kokiri will appear for sentencing next year.