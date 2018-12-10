A 55-year-old Christchurch woman has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury after an accident, following the fatal hit and run of a man walking his dogs.

Steffan Pearce Loe died after being struck by a car while walking his dogs on Gayhurst Rd at 2.30am on July 5, 2018.

"The charge follows extensive enquiries and a thorough scene examination," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said.



"Mr Pearce Loe's death was the result of an unfortunate set of circumstances, and serves as a reminder for all drivers to take care and pay attention, especially if driving at night."

The woman has been summoned to appear in Christchurch District Court on December 17, 2018.

Stuff reported that the woman who hit Loe believed she had hit and dog and had not pulled over.

It also reports that a detective managed to track down the car involved by taking a fragment of the right wing mirror, found at the crash scene, to car yards to identify the vehicle.

The detective then spotted a car that matched the description on their way back to the police station.

Police took the car for examination, Stuff reported.