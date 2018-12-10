Money is being raised in memory of Grace Millane to help cancer sufferers and the trust that supported her family in the tumultuous days leading up to the discovery of her body in the Waitākere Ranges.

It comes as vigils and memorials are planned across the country in her memory and close friends of Millane recount happy memories with the slain British backpacker.

The University of Lincoln Hockey Club has set up a GoFundMe page in Millane's memory to raise money for a cancer charity based in Lincoln, UK, as well as the Lucie Blackman Trust, which supports British people and families in overseas emergencies.

"Grace Millane was a beautiful young woman who spent her three years at university as a cherished member of the hockey club."

ULHC would also host a friendly hockey match on Wednesday, December 12 to raise money in addition to the online campaign.

Millane was vice-captain of the hockey team while she was at the university.

The club tweeted when the English hockey team took on the Black Sticks yesterday one of their key strikers, Will Canlan, play in memory of Millane.

Canlan scored one of the two goals against the Black Sticks in the 2-0 English victory yesterday during the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

At 11:15 today @EnglandHockey are playing NZ @BlackSticks at the Hockey World Cup @FIH_Hockey. Number 31, Will Calnan will be playing for England and playing for Grace.



Please tune in with us. 💛💙💛💙 — University of Lincoln Hockey Club (@LincolnUniHC) December 10, 2018

The goal, scored from a cross from Phil Roper, was his first international goal.

More than £600 ($1100) has already been raised by 60 people over three hours.

English friends of Millane were still coming to grips with her loss.

Levi Pykett posted photos of himself and Millane, saying: "I wish I had taken more, we should have had so much more time to make memories".

"But the ones we had, are ones I will always cherish. You fantastic, amazing woman."

Bryony Curtis also posted a photo of Millane and herself, calling her "1 in a million".

Vigils for Millane were being planned in Auckland, Queenstown, Christchurch and Wellington following the discovery of her body in the Waitākere Ranges on Sunday.

The first will be held in front of Queenstown's Boatshed Cafe at 7pm tonight.

Auckland Council manager of events David Burt confirmed the council had been notified of two vigils for Millane this week - one in St Patrick's Square at 6pm, and another in Federal Street at 7pm.

An online ad for a vigil to be held on Wednesday evening 12 December at St Patrick's Square, Auckland City. Photo / Supplied

"We are working with Auckland Transport and the police on arrangements for both of these events," Burt said.

White Ribbon manager Rob McCann encouraged Aucklanders to join the vigil at St Patrick's Square to stand together and say "time's up on the violence, intimidation and the senseless waste of beautiful lives all around the world".

"Our thoughts go out to the Millane family, whose grief will be unimaginable," he said.

"So many New Zealanders have been horrified as this story has unfolded. This is a time to stand together, share that pain and show our compassion for Grace and her family."

In New Zealand, as many as 14 women were killed in domestic violence each year, with many more passing through hospitals with serious injuries, he said.

Wellington residents will show their respects in a vigil tomorrow night as well, to be held in Civic Square at 7.30pm.

"Wellingtonians will gather in solidarity with an Auckland event at the same time, to express grief at the murder of Grace Millane and send her family a message of love in this unbearable time," the event said.

A vigil will also be held in Christchurch's Cathedral Square at midday on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Lucie Blackman Trust said they were amazed at the outpouring of condolences from New Zealand.

Anyone wishing to mark Grace Millane's death or send a message to the family could do so by emailing matt@lbtrust.org.