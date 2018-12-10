Aucklanders taking the train to work on Wednesday should get in early, with no trains running between 9.30am and 2pm.

Auckland Transport passenger train services will not run between these hours due to a scheduled Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) meeting.

The cancellations will halt services for two hours either side of the meeting, which is between 11am and 1pm, so that members have time to get to the meeting.

However, services will return to normal afterwards.

The union meeting has been scheduled for operational staff to discuss a range of matters relating to their employment agreement.

Plan Ahead – No trains are running between 9.30am and 2.00pm on Wednesday 12 December, due to a union meeting. Some services may be affected outside of these times. Scheduled bus services will accept rail tickets and AT HOP cards. https://t.co/yo76tfA6gB pic.twitter.com/UgNazohOKQ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) December 10, 2018

The meeting has been arranged in conjunction with the rail operator Transdev and RMTU to minimise disruption to commuters.

In total 105 services will be cancelled, this is around 20 per cent of the total services for the day.

The last service leaving Britomart before the meeting will be at 9.30am and the last train arriving at Britomart before the meeting is at 10am.

Staff, including Transport Officers, will be at train stations during the disruptions, providing guidance to customers.

A full list of cancelled services on Wednesday can be found on the Auckland Transport website.