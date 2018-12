Police have named the man who died on Mimiha Rd, Matata, on Saturday afternoon.

He was John Lickfold, 52, of Rotorua.

Police said on Saturday they were called to an incident at 1.30pm after a man fell off a bike and suffered a cardiac arrest near the tiny coastal township.

Burt's Farm Trail Ride was taking place at Mimiha Rd, 5km north of Matata, when the incident happened.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Police extended sympathy to Lickfold's family and friends.