Christchurch Police have named the man who died in hospital as a result of his injuries over the weekend as Shayne George Heappey.

The 25-year-old was admitted to Christchurch Hospital around 11pm on Saturday and later died of his injuries, sparking a homicide investigation by police.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

"Police and Victim Support are working closely with the family of Mr Heappey at this difficult time," Parnell said.

"Police and forensic specialists have today conducted an examination of a vehicle that is believed to have dropped Mr Heappey off at the hospital on Saturday night."

Christchurch Police are still seeking assistance from the public with their investigation, calling for anyone with information to step forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.