The man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane comes from a broken home and is estranged from his family.

The 26-year-old appeared in Auckland District Court after the discovery of Millane's body yesterday in the Waitakere Ranges.

She was last seen alive on December 1, a day before she would have turned 22.

A post mortem examination is underway today to establish how and when exactly she died.

He was declined name suppression but will appeal that decision so cannot be named at this stage.

His grandfather has spoken out about the charge and revealed details of the accused killer's background.

The man accused of murdering Grace Millane, right with face obscured, arrives at the Auckland District Court today.

He told Stuff that the 26-year-old's father and mother split up when he was young.

The grandfather then "helped bring him up because his father wasn't in a settled relationship".

The alleged murderer was reportedly the best man for his grandfather when he remarried 10 years ago.

According to the grandfather the accused was "at a bit of a loose end" in recent years.

He lent his grandson money in mid-2016 and the family had not heard from him much since.



"He was a nice kid, but he sort of fell out with everybody, which is what happens with broken up marriages," the grandfather told Stuff.

Grace Millane was murdered just days after she arrived in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

According to another relative, the accused spent time living in Australia recently.



His mother reportedly lives there.



He then came back to New Zealand, living in Wellington before settling in Auckland.



The father of the accused told Stuff that they had not spoken in two years.