A mixed week of weather has been forecast, with fronts set to bring wet and cloudy conditions along with humid, muggy air for the top half of the country.

A large area of high pressure is around New Zealand for the next few days but it comes with a bit of a disclaimer - it may not be a perfect high.

A small area of low pressure is caught up within this which means we may see daily downpours and perhaps even some afternoon thunderstorms.

These downpours look to be every day for the next several days, if not longer.

Advertisement

The bulk of this weather looks to be focused inland and around the North Island. The forecast heading into this weekend is similar.

A low-pressure system will produce showery conditions and possibly thunderstorms for northern areas. Photo / File

WeatherWatch.co.nz said the slow movement of these downpours means flash flooding risks will be increased and farmers in rural inland areas should be aware of the risks - especially in the North Island.

The downpours will move around a bit each day but the central and northeastern North Island look most exposed and may end up having a wetter than average week.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said a low-pressure system will move in from the Tasman Sea on Tuesday through Thursday, producing showery conditions and possibly a period of rain for northern areas.

"Some of these showers may be heavy with possible thunderstorms inland, particularly later in the week," he said.

Unsettled weather ahead this week, including a risk of rautupu (thunderstorms). Here's tomorrow's Thunderstorm Outlook which includes a risk of Severe Thunderstorms for the North Island. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd

^Tui pic.twitter.com/MHuCYnMK9H — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2018

For the South Island, about the ranges of Nelson, Buller and western Marlborough there is a moderate risk of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a lower risk extending further out and including the ranges of northern Westland.

Any thunderstorms that develop may bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail 5 to 15mm in diameter.

For the North Island, about Bay of Plenty, Taupo and eastern parts of Taumarunui, Waitomo and Waikato, there is a low risk of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

At the other end of the scale, Southland looks to have a drier than average week ahead which will be welcome news following recent thunderstorms and flooding.

"Because the conditions are expected to be mostly showery, not everyone will see the wetter weather," McInnes said.

"Showers by nature are localised, meaning that the rainfall is not persistent and not widespread. This means that Kiwis can still expect some fine breaks through the week."