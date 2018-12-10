Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Jack McAllister outside Stadium Southland last year.

Brayden Whiting-Roff and Christopher Brown were today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, Stuff reported.

Laura Scheepers was sentenced to 12 months' home detention after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Whiting-Roff was given a non-parole period of 12 years and six months.

Brown was given a non-parole period of 10 years.

Mr McAllister died from injuries suffered during an attack at Stadium Southland on June 7 last year.

He was lured to Stadium Southland by the promise of sex from a young woman. It was there he suffered 14 stab wounds, including one which severed a major artery.