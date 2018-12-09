Emergency services are attending a partial collapse of a large warehouse in Hastings.

The building is believed to be the former Whakatu cool store near Mega Mitre 10 on Caroline Road.

Photographs show the roof has caved in and the walls are bowing out.

It's understood there were no injuries but witnesses on the scene said it looks like the building could soon completely collapse.

A nearby resident said he thought a "traincrash" had occurred when the roof came down. A local landscape supplies business has been forced to close, yet the adjacent Wattie's complex is still operating.

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said contractors had been working to re-strengthen the building for more than a year.

In a typical kiwi fashion, other keen watchers pulled out their deck chairs and enjoyed a cool beverage in the sunshine while watching the commotion, while others continued playing touch rugby in the front yard.

A contractor who had been at the scene for more than an hour said the building seemed to have worsened over a short period of time and said engineers were continuing to survey the site.

Police were assisting with traffic control and an officer said he was unsure of how long they would be at the scene.

"It's so unstable it could potentially give way, power has been cut off for that reason," he said.

The building is leased by Polarcold and CEO Steve Foote said no staff members were in the building when it collapsed and the building will remain cordoned off to protect members of the public.

"None of our staff or contractors were in there or on the site, so there's no implications for health and safety and that was our number one concern.

This is an issue for the building owner and he'll be talking to his consulting engineers and they're working through the problem with the building."

Foote said the warehouse was used to store frozen goods.