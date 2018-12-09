Vigils for slain British backpacker Grace Millane are being planned in Auckland and the capital following the discovery of her body yesterday in the Waitakere Ranges.

Auckland Council manager of events David Burt confirmed the council had been notified of two, to be confirmed, vigils for Millane this week.

One, a candlelight vigil, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 12 on Federal St and another at 12pm on Saturday, December 15 on Queen St.

"We are working with Auckland Transport and the Police on arrangements for both of these events," Burt said.

An organiser of one of the Auckland vigils said planning for the event was under way and more details would be shared in the coming days.

A vigil for Millane was also planned in Wellington's Civic Square on December 12 from 5.30pm.

"Wellingtonians will gather in solidarity with an Auckland event at the same time, to express grief at the murder of Grace Millane and send her family a message of love in this unbearable time," the event said.

More details would be confirmed in the coming hours.

A spokesperson for Lucie Blackman Trust, which was supporting the Millane family, said they were amazed at the outpouring of condolences from New Zealand.

Flowers lie on Scenic Drive near where Grace Millane's her body was found. Photo / Doug Sherring

Anyone wishing to mark Grace Millane's death or send a message to the family could do so by emailing matt@lbtrust.org.

Today, flowers were laid at the spot police found a body they believed to be Millane's.

Sarah Otto and James Matiseni visited the site this morning to pay their respects.

"We just want to pay our respect for her, it really could of happened to our children too, at the moment we feel for the family of this girl.

"Especially with Christmas just around the corner."

It followed an overnight digital vigil for the British backpacker.

The hashtag #herlightourlove is being used to remember Millane and last night was trending on Twitter in New Zealand.