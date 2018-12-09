Aucklanders are used to traffic problems but this morning it was a group of cute little ducklings that saw drivers being stopped by police.

An Auckland motorist captured a photo of the ducklings being protected by a police car as they tried to cross State Highway 16, Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, around 9am this morning.

WeatherWatch.co.nz reported that a Twitter follower, named Muirie, said she couldn't resist getting a photo of the ducklings being protected by the police car just after 9am today.

"The police car herded them across three lanes of traffic," Muirie told WeatherWatch.co.nz.

"[It] took a good few minutes because they kept darting back or stopping. [I] didn't see a mother duck. Everyone was just stopped watching - it was a lovely moment!"

The images show a police car parked across a motorway lane as the ducklings cross the road.

At the time the NZ Transport Agency took to Twitter to warn motorists to expect some delays.

"Expect some delays this morning citybound on #SH16 with a family of ducks being cleared from lanes currently. Please be patient," it wrote.

Ten minutes later it said, "All ducklings now secured & removed from lanes (near St Lukes Rd off-ramp). #AklTraffic is starting to move freely through the area again."

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - DELAYS - 9:10AM

Expect some delays this morning citybound on #SH16 with a family of ducks being cleared from lanes currently. Please be patient. ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 9, 2018