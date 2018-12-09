Police have released the name of the person who died in a paragliding crash at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

He was 48-year-old Richard Leslie Marriner from Tauranga.

Marriner was paragliding from the summit of Mauao on Friday afternoon when he suddenly dropped, crashing below. Despite CPR efforts from shocked witnesses, he did not survive.

In a statement released this morning, police extended their thoughts to Marriner's friends and family at this time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marriner's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Tari Sinclair who became acquainted with Marriner at Mauao said the paraglider was always up there and was a friendly person.

Sinclair was making his 144th climb as part of a personal goal to climb Mauao each day and regularly encountered Marriner who would be preparing for a flight.

"He would always ask me 'how many climbs now?'."

"I just can't believe he's gone."

Yesterday, flowers were laid at the site where Marriner last took flight.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Crash blocks flyover in Mount Maunganui

10 Dec, 2018 6:00am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Man watches paraglider friend plummet to death

9 Dec, 2018 10:07am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Fatal Kaimai crash victim named

4 Dec, 2018 1:07pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Cop chases in Kaimais end in crash, arrest

3 Dec, 2018 1:16pm
2 minutes to read