Police have released the name of the person who died in a paragliding crash at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

He was 48-year-old Richard Leslie Marriner from Tauranga.

Marriner was paragliding from the summit of Mauao on Friday afternoon when he suddenly dropped, crashing below. Despite CPR efforts from shocked witnesses, he did not survive.

In a statement released this morning, police extended their thoughts to Marriner's friends and family at this time.

Marriner's death has been referred to the Coroner.

Tari Sinclair who became acquainted with Marriner at Mauao said the paraglider was always up there and was a friendly person.

Sinclair was making his 144th climb as part of a personal goal to climb Mauao each day and regularly encountered Marriner who would be preparing for a flight.

"He would always ask me 'how many climbs now?'."

"I just can't believe he's gone."

Yesterday, flowers were laid at the site where Marriner last took flight.