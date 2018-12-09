A suburban home became the centre of an armed police callout in Whangārei as streets were shut down after reports of a man with a firearm today.

Whangārei police Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said a member of the public called police after a domestic disagreement at a house on Morningside Rd about 1pm.

The call also led police to believe a firearm may have been involved.

"A number of police were sent to the scene including the armed offenders squad," Dickson said.

By 2.30pm two highway patrol vehicles had blocked off the entrance to Morningside Rd at the Anzac Ave end, while a police car and two officers - one armed with a gun - had blocked off Morningside Rd at the intersection of Leith St.

A group of Morningside Rd residents who were unable to get home gradually gathered at the Leith St cordon.

Police were allowing traffic wanting to turn left into Leith St through but all cars wanting to turn right down Morningside Rd were stopped.

A man, who did not want to be named, had ordered a burger from the nearby takeaway shop while he waited.

He said he had asked police if he could drive home but was told to come back later. He had not been told what was happening.

Staff in the takeaway shop said police hadn't spoken to them.

Another resident said they had been waiting more than half an hour but said they had just been told to wait.

Just after 3pm the armed offenders squad and the police negotiation team arrived and headed around the corner on to Morningside Rd.

Police searched a house and found a shotgun.

Dickson confirmed a 52-year-old local man was arrested. He was being held in custody overnight and would appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow on a number of charges.