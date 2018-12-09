Nelson Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Allegedly, three foreign men were attacked by up to six people in an alleyway leading from Bridge St to Montgomery carpark around 1.50am.

Detective Sergeant Lex Bruning said personal items were taken from the men, one of them sustaining a fractured jaw and broken nose in the attack.

He asks for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or saw a group behaving aggressively to contact Nelson Police immediately.

Nelson Police can be contacted on 03 546 3840 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.