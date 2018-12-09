One of Hamilton's busiest streets has been closed after a person driving a stolen car flipped it, leaving it blocking the road.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said officers were looking for the car in the area when they got a report of a car flipping on Te Rapa Straight at 1.50pm today.

Officers arrived to find the car blocking the road and the driver having fled the scene.

However, he was found a short time later.

Advertisement

A portion of the road, around Bryant Rd, had since been closed to allow the vehicle to be removed from the scene.

Council staff would then need to clear the glass from the road.

Shaw said the stolen wasn't in a pursuit with police at the time.

It was unclear how long the road will be closed for but Shaw expected it to reopen soon.