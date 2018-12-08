A bronze kiwi statue, part of Whakatāne's new Kiwi Wandering Trail, has been damaged only a week after being installed.

Photos posted to Facebook show the beak of one of the statues at the Whakatāne heads bent over with the comment: "Some lowlife has vandalised the kiwi sculpture already and bent the beak, makes me angry. Disgusting really."

The 10 life-like, life‑size statues were installed around the heart of Whakatāne on November 29 at a cost of $5000 each.

The damaged kiwi. Photo / Supplied

The trail was a joint collaboration between the Department of Conservation and the Whakatāne Kiwi Trust as well as several other sponsors.

Advertisement

Whakatāne Kiwi Trust chairman John Pullar said they would just get on and fix the damage.

"I have a feeling that some one thought it was dangerous or some kid has been hurt, but we took great care to place it so that would not happen."

People have taken to Facebook to show their outrage at the damage.