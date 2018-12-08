A man has been shot in a gang-related attack in Lower Hutt, police say.

The shooting took place at about 11.56pm last night in the Stokes Valley where police found a man, who had "non-life threatening injuries" and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Then - a short time later - police received a further "barrage" of calls from members of the public reporting more shots being fired in the area.

However, it turned out this was a false alarm and the sound of the gunshots was more likely to have been fireworks going off, police said.

Despite this, police have maintained a "strong presence" in the Stokes Valley this morning due to the overnight shooting being related to gang activity.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.