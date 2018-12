Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Christchurch.

The man had earlier been admitted to Christchurch Hospital at about 11pm Saturday with life-threatening injuries, police say.

"The identity of the man has yet to be confirmed and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death," police said.

Police are yet to release more information about the death and have appealed to the public for help with their inquiries.