The 26-year-old who has been speaking with Police in relation to the disappearance of Grace Millane will be charged with her murder.

The man will stay in police custody until Monday morning when he will appear in the Auckland District Court.

No further updates are expected to be provided tonight and a further update can be expected after 10.30am tomorrow, police said in a media statement.

The Millane family have requested privacy and won't be making further statements at this stage.

