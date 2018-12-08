Parts of Auckland International Airport are being evacuated this evening.

In a tweet just before 7pm, Auckland Airport wrote about the evacuation.

"We are dealing with the evacuation in 2 seperate areas in our International Terminal. Check in, International departures and Baggage Hall, International Arrivals have both been evacuated."

They added just before 7.30pm that the evacuation was still in place.

"The International Check in area and International Arrivals, Baggage Hall, are still in evacuation. We are awaiting approval from the Emergency Services crew before we can allow everyone back into the evacuated areas. Thank you for your patience."

Just realised earlier video uploaded as a photo. pic.twitter.com/e752fOte9u — Adrian with a W (@AdrianwithaW) December 8, 2018

A person at the airport wrote on Twitter that he'd "Just got loaded on to buses on the airside. No idea where we are going ..."

At 7.20pm he added that there were people on phones "cancelling various plans for the evening".

More soon.