Police investigating the disappearance of English tourist Grace Millane have released photographs of jewellery that is missing from the backpackers where she was staying.

More than two dozen police officers have been investigating the 22-year-old's disappearance since she was reported missing earlier this week.

Police investigating the disappearance of English tourist Grace Millane have released photographs of jewellery that is missing from the backpackers. Photos / Supplied

They revealed yesterday that their investigations included questioning the man who was with Millane when she was last seen.

CCTV cameras captured Millane at the CityLife Hotel on Queen St at 9.41pm on December 1.

Advertisement

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Missing British girl Grace Millane. Photo / Supplied

This afternoon police said they had assessed Millane's property left at the backpackers where she was staying - and found some items missing.

Her passport, a pale pink Casio Baby-G watch and necklace have not been found.

Police believe Millane may have the items with her.

The necklace is described as silver and round with a green stone in the middle of it.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen any items matching this description over the past week.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a scene examination at the hotel is continuing and investigators were progressing with the viewing of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage.

"At this point our enquiries have not led us to any further confirmed sightings of Grace, and the last known sighting is of her entering the Citylife Hotel," he said.

"Dozens of calls have been made to the 0800 number and all of this information continues to be reviewed and assessed.

"Many of these calls have been from members of the public, offering accommodation and assistance to the Millane family."

Police continue to offer support to the Millane family, both in New Zealand and in the UK.

Anyone with information about the missing items can contact 0800 676 255.