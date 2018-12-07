A person is dead after a crash in South Auckland tonight, police say.

The crash occurred between Costello and Day roads in Patumahoe, about 10km north-west of Pukekohe, about 9.45pm.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Four people were also hurt in a serious crash in Invercargill tonight, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Newcastle and Clifton streets about 9.10pm.

Four people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries, and the road has been closed.

Both crashes are being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

