A paraglider has crashed near the top of the Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services were in attendance at Adams Ave after receiving a call at 6.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said witnesses reported the paraglider crashing about 300 metres from the top of the Mount.

"Police are currently accessing the scene by 4x4 as the terrain is steep," she said.

Police will seek the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), who have a high-ropes team, to get to the paraglider.

"We are unsure if there are any injuries at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene.