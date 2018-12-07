They're cute, fluffy and they're set to entertain the thousands of visitors to Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's this summer.

But the latest addition to the popular Auckland tourist attractions family – three Gentoo penguin chicks – are missing one very important thing: names.

Hatched in October, the three chicks currently weigh about 3kg each.

"It's amazing to see how quickly each penguin has grown and their personalities are growing just like they are," penguin keeper Kristen Buckley said.

Advertisement

"Two of the chicks are very vocal and inquisitive of new things, while the other one is quite shy and doesn't venture off the nest too much."

And as they continue to flourish, Kelly Tarlton's is giving Weekend Herald readers the chance to name them.

To get you started, Kelly Tarlton's offered up a few ideas such as basing names on a famous trio (like the Three Musketeers, or the Chipmunks), names that begin with the same letter (similar to the Kardashian family), or Sub-Antarctic names like where the Gentoos are from (such as the Macquarie, Antipodes and Prince islands).

To suggest your idea, click here.

Submissions close at 7pm on Thursday December 13. The person who submits the winning entry will win two free passes to visit Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium.