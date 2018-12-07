Tribal Huk gang leader Jamie Pink has been granted bail after appearing on charges relating to an alleged "de-patching" of one of his members.

The 47-year-old, through his counsel Roger Laybourn, entered not guilty pleas to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in a criminal group with three or more unidentified Tribal Huk gang members with a shared objective of committing a serious violence offence.

The alleged attack took place on August 8 on the town's main street in view of member of the public with the victim suffering a broken arm and leg in what has been dubbed a "de-patching" of a Tribal Huk member.

Jamie Pink in the dock in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / Belinda Feek

Laybourn successfully applied for bail for his client through community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle.

However, he is released on strict conditions including not to wear a gang patch in public, not contact the victim or witnesses and abide by a 8pm to 5am curfew.

He will reappear in the Hamilton District Court on February 21.

Pink is a staunch crusader for ridding the small Waikato town of P, while he and his gang also makes sandwiches for about 100 needy school children.