With blue skies predicted for the weekend ahead, it's hard to believe what a stormy start the week had.

The raging electrical storm made landfall in the Far North on Tuesday where it was captured by videographer Jo Armstrong.

The weather front blew down the North Island, blasting Auckland with more than 800 lightning strikes and knocking out power to some rural areas.

Flights around the North Island were suspended or cancelled after planes were struck by lightning and needed to be checked.

It's a far cry from the weather predicted for much of the country today and continuing into the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch described the forecast as "pretty quiet" as a ridge of high pressure built over the country.

Whangarei was predicted to be mostly sunny and reach 23C over the next three days.

Dargaville will also be sunny, reaching highs of 19C, and Kerikeri getting to 24C over all three days. Kaitaia would enjoy sunshine as well with highs around 21C or 22C.

Jo Armstrong is a Far North-based videographer, photographer, designer and gardener.

She's also passionate about the Far North and the community, and works with local charities, arts group, businesses and other people in the Doubtless Bay/Kaitaia areas.

One of her latest projects was as camera operator for a documentary being filmed with Ciaran Torrington, based in Kaitaia. She was also designing a book with an author in Taiwan.

Armstrong said she's loving learning to sail on her small yacht and enjoys exploring our beautiful beaches with the dog.

And, it would seem, capturing some of the wildest weather.