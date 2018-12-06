A man accused of the murder of Lynace Parakuka has appeared in the High Court at Rotorua for a third time.

Jason Wiremu Poihipi appeared before Justice Sarah Katz for a callover.

Crown lawyer Amanda Gordon said the lawyers had been waiting for the post-mortem report on Parakuka and that had been received just this week.

"The Crown needs to do some work around that so we're asking that the matter be remanded to a call over on the 1st of March, 2019."

Poihipi appeared via audio-visual link and bowed his head throughout the appearance. He was remanded into custody without plea.

