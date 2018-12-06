Fine and sunny weather is on the cards for much of the country today bringing a nice contrast to a wet and wild week.

The good news is it will continue into the weekend, giving the country some much-needed time to dry out after a week of downpours, flash flooding and lightning strikes.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said the forecast for today was "pretty quiet" as a ridge of high pressure built over the country.

Here's the overview of the weather over New Zealand for tomorrow - at long last, the sun is expected to come out for most places! For full details on your forecast, head over to https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CF pic.twitter.com/TSHZrnwoq2 — MetService (@MetService) December 6, 2018

Auckland was in for a fine day with light winds and a high of 20C. Similar conditions were forecast for much of the North Island, apart from a few coastal showers about Northland and Gisborne, and isolated around Wellington.

Advertisement

Heading into the weekend the ridge of high pressure brings more settled weather to most places on Saturday.

There could be a few cloudy periods, and a few isolated showers in the Bay of Plenty and Taupō. A weak front could affect the lower South Island, with some rain forecast in Fiordland and potentially later in Otago and Canterbury.

Compare New Zealand's soil moisture deficit in Dec 2017 (🌵) to Dec 2018 (🌧️).



A striking year-over-year difference! pic.twitter.com/LJ1sJyZ2ET — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 5, 2018

On Sunday a front was forecast to move on to the far south of the South Island bringing more rain to Fiordland, then slowly moving northwards on Monday while weakening.

A low pressure system and an associated active front would move onto southern and central New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Tuesday bringing rain to many places.

Rainfall amounts were not expected to approach warning criteria at this stage.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine, apart from some morning cloud. Southeast breeze. 21C high, 12C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine with light winds. 20C high, 13C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine with light winds. 21C high, 8C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Fine. Southwesterlies dying away this morning. 22C high, 11C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine. Light winds. 20C high, 11C overnight.



Napier Some morning cloud otherwise fine. Southwesterlies, gradually easing. 20C high, 9C overnight.

Whanganui​ Fine. Light winds. 19C high, 11C overnight.



Wellington Showers clearing this morning then fine. Southerlies turning northerly this evening. 17C high, 12C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Afternoon sea breeze. 19C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Fine. Northeasterlies developing. 19C high, 10C overnight.



Dunedin Fine. Northeasterlies developing. 21C high, 12C overnight.