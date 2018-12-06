A diversion has been put in place after what is believed to be a serious crash in Whangārei.

The crash happened near Glenbervie School on Ngunguru Rd at about 6.30pm.

Senior Sergeant Ryan Gray said two people were involved in the two car crash.

He said one person was being assessed by St John staff and another person was still trapped in a car. The conditions of the two people were not yet known.

Traffic wanting to get to Ngunguru should go via Whareora Rd, onto Harris Rd and then onto Ngunguru Rd. Traffic wanting to get into Whangārei from Ngunguru should use the same route in reverse.

Gray said the Police Serious Crash Unit was on its way to the scene.