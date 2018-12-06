Taihape has been blasted by a massive hailstorm, leaving the Rangitikei town blanketed in thick white hailstones.

Hail began to fall just before 2pm on Thursday and hammered the town for about 10 minutes.

"It was huge," Taihape Community Development Trust office administrator Frances McKeown said.

"It was just going sideways and it kept coming in big waves. It kept going and going and going.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We're in the town hall here and it was loud considering that we've got thick concrete walls."

The streets and rooftops were covered in a think white blanket following the storm.

McKeown said some of the stones were the size of a 10c piece and she was keen to go and check her car for damage.

"The traffic slowed down a lot because the visibility was way down."

Large hailstones settle on a Taihape roof. Photo/ Taihape Community Development Trust
Large hailstones settle on a Taihape roof. Photo/ Taihape Community Development Trust

The temperature dropped suddenly on Thursday before it arrived and there were reports of hail on the Taihape-Napier Rd on Wednesday.

The hailstorm in Taihape lasted for 10 minutes. Photo/ Taihape Community Development Trust
The hailstorm in Taihape lasted for 10 minutes. Photo/ Taihape Community Development Trust

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Parade followed by impromptu rides for children at Taihape park

5 Dec, 2018 7:02am
Quick Read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Christmas parade floats ready to go

27 Nov, 2018 7:00am
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Whanganui East School camp saved by Bushy Park proprietor

3 Dec, 2018 8:00am
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Editorial: Whanganui's boom creates growing pains

5 Dec, 2018 12:00pm
2 minutes to read