A Kiwi nurse working in Queensland has died after being hit by another car while leaving her place of work.

Solita Honorio, 52, was a registered nurse working at Prince Charles Hospital in Chermside, Brisbane.

Queensland Police said about 3.45pm on November 24 a car travelling westbound on Hamilton Rd collided with Honorio's car, which was leaving the driveway of the hospital.

It happened just as Honorio, a Filipino native and NZ citizen, was leaving work.

Honorio sustained serious injuries and was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition, where she later died on November 26.

Police were appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident, or who have relevant dash-cam footage of the area at the time, to contact them.

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit was continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union posted to social media that they were deeply shocked and saddened at the passing a fellow union member.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help take Honorio back to her homeland of the Philippines where her mother currently lives.