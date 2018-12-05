People have had a lot to say over the course of 2018, but who hit the mark and said it better than the rest?

Polling has now opened for Massey University's annual Quote of the Year competition - and there are plenty of cracking one-liners to choose from.

The finalists have been whittled down to just quotes from 10 recognisable New Zealanders, one being Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's gibe to Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

"I do find it slightly offensive that everyone thinks that every NZer starred in either Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit," she told the host during her North American visit.

National leader Simon Bridges also made the list with his slip of the tongue when talking about his deputy leader.

"Winston Peters spends a huge amount of time on me, on Paula Ben- Benefit- Bennett."

Rhys Darby also featured with his description of New Zealand, calling it a "half-eaten lamb chop".

Public voting closes at midday December 12 and the 2018 New Zealand Quote of the Year would be announced on December 13.

2018 New Zealand Quote of the Year Finalists

• "We're quite a fiddly-looking shaped country – a bit like a half-eaten lamb chop." Actor Rhys Darby on why NZ is left off world maps.

• "It's racist as f***. I think New Zealand is the best place on the planet, but it's a racist place." Filmmaker Taika Waititi.

• ''Wonky Donkey has had a good run for a donkey with three legs." – Author Craig Smith after sales of his children's book skyrocketed.

• "I do find it slightly offensive that everyone thinks that every NZer starred in either 'Lord of the Rings' or 'The Hobbit'." Jacinda Ardern to Stephen Colbert.

• "I used to say, 'Mate, I don't really mind who turns up, just wear a name badge so I know who it is'." John Key about Australia's Prime Minister.

• "Winston Peters spends a huge amount of time on me, on Paula Ben- Benefit- Bennett." Simon Bridges' slip of the tongue about Paula Bennett.

• "I don't know exactly what she said, but I know if you play it backwards it says 'Help me!'." Comedian Melanie Bracewell on Melania Trump.

• "It's so refreshing to see a straight white man not succeed in comedy right now." Comedian Rose Matafeo.

• "A little bit of a snafu." – Graeme Ball describing the NZQA history exam where Year 13 students were stumped by the word "trivial".

• "...his ideas don't align with actual rational thinking or any evidence or any intelligence." Actor Karen O'Leary on Wellington Paranormal.