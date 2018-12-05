Four people are facing charges related to the sale and supply of methamphetamine following a police sting on gang-related operations last night.

Overnight Rotorua police, the National Organised Crime Group and the National Asset Recovery Unit executed search warrants in Rotorua and Auckland in relation to the alleged sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Rotorua police also worked closely with iwi under the guidance and korowai of Te Pukenga Koeke O Te Arawa.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Sutherland of the National Organised Crime Group said the investigation had been long-running.

"This has been a long-running investigation targeting an organised crime group, including patched members of the Head Hunters gang, who have been peddling methamphetamine in the Rotorua area.

"We are aware the Head Hunters have been trying to establish a presence in the area for some time."

Four people have been arrested, including a 40-year-old man who is a patched Head Hunters gang member.

They face charges relating to the sale and supply of methamphetamine, firearms and money laundering.

Seized assets included residential property, and several high-end motor vehicles.

Sutherland said police were "committed to targeting, prosecuting and seizing the assets of organised criminals who take advantage of the addictiveness of methamphetamine and profit off vulnerable members of society".

He encouraged anyone with information regarding criminal or suspicious financial activities to notify police.

"Our message is simple: if you sell drugs, you can expect to be caught and face significant time in prison."

Rotorua area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi said the operation was a reminder those who participated in organised crime would face serious consequences.

"Gangs can only prosper when there is support for them within the community.

"We are focused on working in partnership with Iwi and our community to help those affected by methamphetamine get away from the downward cycle of addiction."

Pewhairangi said the group had allegedly been selling illicit drugs.

"We have made it clear that Rotorua Police will not stand by and let this happen."

The four people are appearing in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon.

Three have appeared so far, one woman was given name suppression, two men can be named as Paul Tamai and Dick Tamai both of Rotorua, and the fourth is still due to appear.

All three who have appeared so far have been remanded in custody without plea to reappear on January 15, 2019.

Rotorua woman Rahera Wild was addicted to methamphetamine for 16 years but has been clean for almost three years.

Wild applauded the police for taking action.

"The meth epidemic is just getting worse and worse. We need to work together to keep this stuff out of our towns and to prevent it from taking our people away from their children and loved ones.

"This drug is soul destroying."

For help or confidential advice around drug addictions contact the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.