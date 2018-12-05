Climate change has been identified as one of the "most significant security threats of our time," according to a new report by the Ministry of Defence.

It said climate change was "already having adverse impacts both at home and in New Zealand's neighbourhood".

The assessment identified the particular security impacts which may arise as a result of climate change.

These included vulnerable populations losing their economic livelihoods, increased food and water scarcity, malnutrition, climate migration, health-related crises, competition for resources, land disputes and the potential for increased violence from mismanaged adaptation or migration.

Defence Minister Ron Mark said the report's assessment was a "necessary first step".

"It makes it clear that Defence will have to adapt to meet the challenges posed by this emerging threat to our security."

The Government is using this assessment to inform its review of the Defence Capability Plan, which Mark expects to release early next year.

A number of recommendations were made in the report, including that NZ Defence should explore opportunities to support scientific research on climate change and security in the South Pacific.

Earlier this year, the Government's Strategic Defence Policy Statement recognised climate change would have a big impact on Defence operations, particularly in the Pacific.

"It proceeded to highlight that disruptive weather patterns are causing an increased frequency and intensity of weather extremes such as cyclones, rainfall events, droughts, and flooding from sea level rise," Mark said.

"In addition, the state of the Southern Ocean is changing, meaning our current vessels are getting close to the limits of being able to operate safely."

Given this, Mark said it "stands to reason" that the Government takes a deeper look in order to better understand the social and security implications of climate change, and what the Defence Force will face when it responds to these weather events.

He said the Government had a work programme under way to help alleviate the effects of climate change.

This includes re-energised Pacific policy settings, the development of a new climate change law, and the commitment to make 100 per cent of New Zealand's electricity renewable by 2035.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said at the 2018 Pacific Islands Forum, leaders affirmed that climate change presents the single greatest threat to the livelihood, security and wellbeing of Pacific people.

"Defence has stepped up and is thinking very seriously about how this will impact us here in New Zealand and our region as a whole, and how we will need to respond."