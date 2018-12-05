A truck on fire has forced the closure of State Highway 27 in the Waikato.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed between State Highway 27 Tatuanui roundabout and Ngarua Rd.

A Fire Service spokesman said the fire was reported about 5am and had since been put out. He said he was not aware of any injuries.

A detour was in place but motorists should expect delays and allow extra time.

SH27 TATUANUI - FIRE - 6.45AM UPDATE

SH27 (Whakahongi Road) is CLOSED between #SH27 Tatuanui Roundabout and Ngarua Road, due to a truck fire. Road users are advised to allow additional time for the detour and expect delays. Detour information here: https://t.co/zQRQrgkWHd. ^MF pic.twitter.com/qCW7960EOM — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 5, 2018

Southbound traffic was being diverted on to SH26. After that drivers should turn right onto Ngarua Rd then left on to SH27.

Northbound traffic was being diverted right on to Ngarua Rd, then left onto SH26, then right onto SH27.

Contractors were on site but the road was expected to be closed for some time.