Crashes and breakdowns are causing heavy traffic on all four of Auckland's major motorways this morning.

On the Northern Motorway, a crash earlier blocked part of the citybound left lane just after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp causing delays for those heading towards the spot. Traffic was also heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 7.50AM

A crash (clear of lanes) just after the southbound Oteaha Valley Road off-ramp is causing some congestion for southbound traffic. Please expect delays and pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/jFWt20nvQ1 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 5, 2018

On the Southern Motorway, a breakdown near Mt Wellington earlier caused citybound traffic to back up but the car had now been cleared from the road.

A crash was blocking the bus lane at Patiki Rd, heading towards the city, on the Northwestern Motorway.

On the Southwestern Motorway, an earlier crash in the southbound lanes near Hillsborough Rd was causing delays back to Maioro St even after it had been cleared.

What to expect:

NORTHERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd & Onewa Rd. Crash cleared just after Oteha Valley Rd off ramp.

NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Aagain through Princes St to Greenlane.

SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd. Then through Te Atatu Rd to St Lukes. Crash blocking bus lane at Patiki Rd.

WESTBOUND: Free flowing

WATERVIEW TUNNEL SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

SOUTHBOUND: Heavy between Maioro St and Queenstown Rd.

NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.

WATERVIEW TUNNEL NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.