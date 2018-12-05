Crashes and breakdowns are causing heavy traffic on all four of Auckland's major motorways this morning.

On the Northern Motorway, a crash was partially blocking the citybound left lane just after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp causing delays for those heading towards the spot. Traffic was also heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

A crash (clear of lanes) just after the southbound Oteaha Valley Road off-ramp is causing some congestion for southbound traffic. Please expect delays and pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/jFWt20nvQ1 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 5, 2018

On the Southern Motorway, a breakdown near Mt Wellington had caused citybound traffic to back up but the car had now been cleared from the road.

A crash was blocking the bus lane at Patiki Rd, heading towards the city, on the Northwestern Motorway.

On the Southwestern Motorway, a crash in the southbound lanes near Hillsborough Rd was causing delays back to Maioro St even after it had been cleared.

What to expect:

NORTHERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd. Crash partially blocking the left lane just after Oteha Valley Rd off ramp causing delays approaching

NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Breakdown cleared at Mt Wellington. Moderate to heavy through Princes St to Greenlane.

SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

CITYBOUND: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd. Again through Te Atatu Rd to St Lukes. Crash blocking bus lane at Patiki Rd.

WESTBOUND: Free flowing

WATERVIEW TUNNEL SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

SOUTHBOUND: crash cleared of lanes at Hillsborough Rd causing delays back to Maioro St.

NORTHBOUND: Moderate to heavy through Puhinui Rd.

WATERVIEW TUNNEL NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.