Crashes and breakdowns are causing heavy traffic on all four of Auckland's major motorways this morning.
On the Northern Motorway, a crash was partially blocking the citybound left lane just after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp causing delays for those heading towards the spot. Traffic was also heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.
On the Southern Motorway, a breakdown near Mt Wellington had caused citybound traffic to back up but the car had now been cleared from the road.
A crash was blocking the bus lane at Patiki Rd, heading towards the city, on the Northwestern Motorway.
On the Southwestern Motorway, a crash in the southbound lanes near Hillsborough Rd was causing delays back to Maioro St even after it had been cleared.
What to expect:
NORTHERN MOTORWAY
CITYBOUND: heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd. Crash partially blocking the left lane just after Oteha Valley Rd off ramp causing delays approaching
NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY
CITYBOUND: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Breakdown cleared at Mt Wellington. Moderate to heavy through Princes St to Greenlane.
SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
CITYBOUND: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd. Again through Te Atatu Rd to St Lukes. Crash blocking bus lane at Patiki Rd.
WESTBOUND: Free flowing
WATERVIEW TUNNEL SOUTHBOUND: Free flowing.
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
SOUTHBOUND: crash cleared of lanes at Hillsborough Rd causing delays back to Maioro St.
NORTHBOUND: Moderate to heavy through Puhinui Rd.
WATERVIEW TUNNEL NORTHBOUND: Free flowing.