A person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

The two vehicles collided at the Tariki Underpass between Stratford and Inglewood about 6.30am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one person had been trapped and needed to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

He was not sure of the extent of the person's injuries.

One person had died, Stuff reported.

The scene at he Tariki underpass this morning.
Diversions were being put in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

