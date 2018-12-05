Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, a new study has revealed a quarter of Kiwi teens watch porn before the age of 12, a mass walkout of National MPs, a coroner describes a fatal drink drive crash the worst he's ever seen, and the outrageous cost for a soy decaf flat coffee.

A new report's revealed the difficulties some young people are having in cutting back on watching porn.

The Office of Film and Literature Classification has released its findings after surveying more than 2000 teens.

The NZ Youth and Porn report shows over two thirds of 14 to 17 year olds have been exposed to porn, with some struggling with it.

The study also revealed a quarter of Kiwi teens have watched porn before the age of 12, and most want restrictions on what can be accessed.

The survey also revealed 72 per cent of teens who had viewed porn recently saw things that made them uncomfortable.

Violence and rape is also common, with almost three quarters of teens reporting they'd seen non-consensual activity in the porn they'd watched.

Drama in the House today as National MPs staged a walkout after Speaker Trevor Mallard ordered leader Simon Bridges to leave during Question Time.

Mallard appeared to kick him out for accusing the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of "ducking and diving" on the Karel Sroubek case.

Mallard, however, gave no reasons as he ordered him to leave.

Shadow leader of the House Gerry Brownlee was also ordered to leave, after saying Bridges seemed to have struck a nerve.

A coroner has described a fatal drink-drive case as the worst he's ever seen.

Matthew Kyte was five times over the legal alcohol limit when he lost control of his vehicle in Napier in September.

The father of six' car crashed into a tree, with the vehicle landing on its roof.

A post-mortem undertaken by Dr Kate White at Palmerston North Hospital found there was a blood alcohol content of 246 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 50mg.

Coroner Tim Scott has released his findings into the crash today.

He said during his more than 30 years in practice, he struggled to recall any example of driving which even came close to what he encountered in this case.

Concern is growing for a young English tourist in New Zealand who hasn't returned to her Auckland hostel.

Grace Millane, 22, arrived in New Zealand about two weeks ago.

Via WhatsApp, she's been in constant contact with her family, who became alarmed when she didn't respond to birthday messages on Sunday.

Her older brother Michael Millane says they last spoke to her last Thursday.

Police confirmed a missing person's report was filed today.

British High Commission Wellington consular manager Tony McLeod says the commission was aware of reports of a missing British national.

A Christchurch police boss stands behinds the officers involved in a fatal police pursuit crash this morning.

A male driver and a female passenger were killed and another man suffered moderate injuries when a car collided with a power pole about 2.30am.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd says the officers started pursuing the car after it was seen travelling at a high speed.

He says they abandoned the chase after realising it was too dangerous, mere minutes before the vehicle crashed.

The Government's bankrolled a 100-million dollar green investment finance fund.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the fund will be commercially focused, investing with business to reduce emissions, and make a profit.

Shaw says the fund was established because new investment markets take time to develop and investors rely on good information to assess viability and risk.

They also need financial products which are structured in a way that fits the market.

As a result, there's limited activity initiating and funding low emissions or "green" investment deals in New Zealand.

Shaw says the Green Investment Fund would help fill this gap.

It's the end of strike action by hospital midwives.

They're walking off the picket line after the final two-hour strike of their two-week industrial action.

DHB-employed midwives union spokesperson Caroline Conroy says pickets were held outside hospitals around the country.

The union will head back to the negotiating table on Friday.

Primary teachers aren't ruling out another strike, after rejecting the Ministry of Education's latest offer.

The NZEI is calling for further negotiations, after thousands of teachers turned down a $700 million pay package.

President Lynda Stuart says if another strike does go ahead, it'll take place next year.

And there's progress in the stand-off between secondary school teachers and the Ministry of Education.

They'll start mediated bargaining next Thursday.

The bidding war for Trade Me is heating up.

American private equity company Hellman and Friedman is offering $2.56 billion for the website.

It's bid $6.45 a share for the company, topping an earlier bid from British PE outfit Apax Partners of $6.40 a share.

Neither offer is binding yet, and both are subject to due diligence.

Apax is set to make a binding offer on December 12.

A major international accolade for a New Zealand real estate agency.

Barfoot and Thompson has been named the Best Real Estate company in the World at the International Property Awards in London.

In addition, the company scooped two of the three awards for the Asia Pacific region.

They include Best Agency over 20 Offices and Best Marketing of the Nugent Rise project, and received a nomination for Best Lettings Agency.

Managing director Peter Thompson says they're extremely proud of their win and recognition by their peers.

Northland DHB's chief executive says the Ministry of Health couldn't have moved any faster on vaccinating against MenW.

A three-week vaccination programme targeting the deadly new meningococcal strain began today.

National has been accusing the Ministry of missing red flags about rising infections back in May.

But Dr Nick Chamberlain says although they advocated for vaccines then, that was based on a prediction of a looming outbreak based on the region's track record.

He says they were clear they'd need to wait until they reached "community outbreak status".

Children aged between nine months and five years, and teenagers are being targeted for vaccination.

Northland has had the highest number of cases and death from the strain.

Three of the six nationwide MenW deaths this year occurred in Northland.

The number of cases nationwide jumped from five in 2016 to 29 this year.

One woman's been left dumbfounded when Auckland cafe Mojo on Vulcan Lane charged her $7.30 for a large decaffeinated soy flat white.

The break down of the woman's brew is $5.50 for the large flat white, 90c for the soy milk and 90c to make it decaf.

When contacted by the Herald, Mojo General Manager Katy Ellis said they set their prices based on what goes into making "an awesome cup of coffee", noting the cost for ingredients and paying the barista.

Out of eight popular cafe chains, Mojo came out as the most expensive option for a large decaf flat white with soy at $7.30.

The Coffee Club and Melba were close behind at $7.10.

