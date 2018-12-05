Waitemata Police are seeking information following the robbery of a New Lynn superette yesterday morning.

Four men entered the store, three armed with parts of a clutch, and stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.

The offenders arrived at the scene in the vehicle around 10am, and took off towards Golf Rd after committing the robbery.

One offender wore a blue jersey. Photo / NZ Police

"One offender wore a mask, a black hoodie and grey track pants," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"Another wore a grey hoodie with dark track pants, and the third man was dressed in a blue hoodie and dark track pants."

The silver vehicle the offenders left the scene in. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, either via the Waitemata Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

The Waitemata Police can be contacted on 09 839 0600 and Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.