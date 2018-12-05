Most National MPs have staged a walk-out of Parliament after Speaker Trevor Mallard ordered leader Simon Bridges to leave during Question Time.

Mallard appeared to kick him out for accusing the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of "ducking and diving" on the Karel Sroubek case.

Mallard however gave no reasons as he ordered him to leave.

Shadow leader of the House Gerry Brownlee was also ordered to leave, after saying Bridges seemed to have struck a nerve.

Advertisement

Was just kicked out of the House. PM won’t answer serious questions on Sroubek. The Speaker leapt to her protection and I called him on it. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) December 5, 2018

National MPs Nick Smith then accused Mallard of "bullying" behaviour on several occasions.

Out of the 56 National MPs, there were at one stage fewer than 6 left in the House however a few began to return later.

Tensions have been building between National and Mallard over an alleged bias by Mallard against National and yesterday he accused Bridges of being "smart-arse" in his questions.

Mallard withdrew and apologised fairly soon afterwards.

There are only 6 National MPs out of 56 after a walkout in protest to Spaker Trevor Mallard kicking out leader Simon Bridges. pic.twitter.com/TKZzRiE9OF — Audrey Young (@audreyNZH) December 5, 2018

One MP said that Bridges had not been thrown out because he accused Ardern of "ducking and diving" but because when the Speaker stood up to possibly reprimand him for the comment, Bridges said "here comes the protection."

When Question Time finished at 2.55 pm, former Speaker David Carter took a point of order to ask the Speaker to look at his decisions this week in not pulling up ministers for attacking National during answers to questions.

He also asked Mallard to stop his practice of taking supplementary questions off National as punishment for what he sees are transgressions against the House's rules.

Mallard said he had thrown out Bridges for questioning his partiality.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Bridges said he was kicked out of the House after claiming that Mallard was protecting Ardern from his questions about Sroubek.

He asked a question, and then said, "here comes the protection".

"I was asking the Prime Minister serious questions about the Sroubek fiasco. She wouldn't answer and the Speaker leapt to protect her. I called him on it," Bridges said.

"Here we are talking about a victim [Sroubek's estranged wife], we're talking about very serious matters that there should be answers to, and that she knows about and she should know about as Prime Minister."

He said Mallard often leapt to his feet in the House over "pretty trivial matters".

He said other National MPs followed him out of the chamber because "they weren't happy with what they saw", and Brownlee was kicked out for trying to raise a point of order.

"My members do support me and they would have been very disappointed in what they say happening there ... a Speaker who has shown himself to be protecting, rather than enabling an Opposition to get to the bottom of what's gone on."