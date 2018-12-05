A young English tourist who hasn't returned to her Auckland hostel in several days has prompted her family to investigate from across the globe.

Grace Millane, 22, arrived in New Zealand about two weeks ago and has been in constant contact with her family via messaging service WhatsApp.

But they became alarmed when she didn't respond to birthday messages on Sunday.

Her older brother Michael Millane said they last spoke on Thursday, November 29, and concerns for her safety were mounting.

Police confirmed a missing person's report was filed today for Millane.

Grace Millane.

"Initial inquiries are underway at this stage," a police spokesman said.

British High Commission Wellington consular manager Tony McLeod said the commission was aware of reports of a missing British national.

"We are working with the family in the UK and New Zealand Police in relation to reports of a missing British national in New Zealand.

"We are unable to make further comment while police are investigating the matter."